FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Toys for Tots toy drive will take place in Fayetteville, during this holiday season.

Hosted by Cetera Investors, toys can be dropped off from now until December 7.

Drop-off dates will also be offered on December 5 to December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The address is 7000 E. Genesee St. Bldg D Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066.

People are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys to the office. Arrangements can be made if you cannot drop off during office hours.

For questions, reach out to Cetera’s Financial advisor, Kenneth Walcyk via email at Kenneth.walcyk@ceterainvestors.com.