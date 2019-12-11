Trace Adkins bringing Don’t Stop Tour 2020 to del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country superstar Trace Adkins is bringing his Don’t Stop Tour 2020 to The Vine at del Lago Resort and Casino. He’ll take the stage on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

Adkins has been a Nashville staple for more than 20 years and his hits include “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” and “You’re Conna Miss This.”

This will be Adkins’ third time performing at del Lago. His previous two shows sold out.

Tickets to the May 8 show go on sale on Friday, December 13 and can be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by calling (315) 946-1695, or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9