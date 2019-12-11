Trace Adkins bringing Don’t Stop Tour 2020 to del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country superstar Trace Adkins is bringing his Don’t Stop Tour 2020 to The Vine at del Lago Resort and Casino. He’ll take the stage on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m.
Adkins has been a Nashville staple for more than 20 years and his hits include “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” and “You’re Conna Miss This.”
This will be Adkins’ third time performing at del Lago. His previous two shows sold out.
Tickets to the May 8 show go on sale on Friday, December 13 and can be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by calling (315) 946-1695, or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App