Tracking COVID-19 through area wastewater

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is using its sewer system to help test for COVID-19.

The city is using both its wastewater treatment facilities to perform tests to see where COVID-19 could be. The virus can be detected in wastewater.

By doing this, the city is able to pinpoint where a possible infection could be as well as double-check the data that it already has about where infections are.

Similar wastewater tests are being done in Onondaga County.

The City of Oswego also is in charge of the sewer system that runs through the campus at SUNY Oswego.

When students return, the city will be able to track any possible outbreaks that come from the campus and pinpoint where those infections would be.