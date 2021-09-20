Tracking local jobs: CVS Health looking to fill 25,000 positions

(WSYR-TV) — CVS Health announced on Monday that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-tome and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Additional roles that are part of the company’s recruiting efforts include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual