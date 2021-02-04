Tracking Local Jobs: Oneida Nation holds virtual career fair

(WSYR-TV) — With 150 positions to fill, the Oneida Nation Enterprises is hosting its “New Year, New Career” virtual job fair Thursday, February 4.

The virtual fair will give job seekers more information about the range of career paths available from hospitality to gaming. Seasonal jobs at Turning Stone’s golf courses are also available.

The virtual career fair will begin at 12 p.m. streaming live on Turning Stone’s Facebook page.