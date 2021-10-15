Tracking local jobs: UPS needs workers to help this holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tracking local jobs! UPS wants to fill 750 seasonal positions in the Syracuse area to get ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest holiday seasons yet.

“With the pandemic that happened last year, a lot more people are starting to order online. So, e-commerce is beginning to shift a lot more,” said Matthew Cruz, the human resources supervisor for the UPS northeast region.

Cruz says the number of seasonal employees they need grows a bit each year and ends up adding to their overall fleet. Many people, like him, start seasonal before settling into a long career.

“We [UPS] actually retain about a third of our seasonal workforce.” Matthew Cruz

Right now, they hiring hundreds of openings for these five positions:

Feeder position (requires a Class A CDL license) – $35 an hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus

Package Delivery Drivers (box truck neighborhood) – $22.65 an hour

PVDs (personal vehicle package driver, uses their own car) – $22.65 an hour with a $125 weekly bonus

Package Handlers – $19 an hour

Driver Helper – $17 an hour (starts Nov. 1)

The sign-on bonuses and other incentives are ways they’re hoping to hire as the nation battles a widespread staffing shortage.

As the holiday season continues to get closer, our drivers will work longer, a little bit more hours than what they normally work. But as long as we have the necessary people in place, we’ll be able to get them home to their families on time. Matthew Cruz

Visit UPSjobs.com to see the available positions and apply.