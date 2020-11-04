Tracking New York’s changing Presidential voting habits

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the networks announced shortly after the polls closed in New York at 9 p.m. Tuesday night it was no surprise that the declared Joe Biden would win the state and its 29 electoral votes. New York has voted blue since 1988’s presidential race.

But how different regions of the state vote has changed dramatically just over the past 12 years.

In 2008, large swaths of the state in urban, suburban, and rural areas helped propel Barack Obama to become the nation’s first black president. He had support not just in New York City and its suburbs, and the upstate metro areas, but in large areas that included the Hudson Valley, parts of the Adirondack and North Country regions, as well as strong support in the counties of Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

When Obama ran for re-election in 2012, that map didn’t change much.

But in 2016 the map changed drastically.

It will be another week before the tens of thousands of absentee ballots are counted across New York, but the results of early voting and election day voting shows that while Biden still won New York, he did not perform as well as Hillary Clinton, losing counties she carried in 2016 including Nassau County on Long Island, suburban New York Rockland County, and Upstate’s Clinton County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9h