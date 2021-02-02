Tractor-trailer accident closes portion of I-81 in Tully

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer rollover in the Tully area has caused a portion of I-81 to close.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers said the accident has shut down I-81 in both directions at the Tully exit. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the northbound lane.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway and through Tully.
