VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were sent to the Town of Van Buren early Thursday morning, August 10, for a tractor-trailer fire.

The tractor-trailer burst into flames overnight along I-90 in Van Buren.

NewsChannel 9 viewer Tricia Eileen Murphy sent us a video of the fire after passing it on the thruway.

The location made it tricky to put out since there are no hydrants on the thruway.

Several departments were tag teaming to get it under control.

As of now, it appears there were no injuries.