BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that crashed in the Town of Bridgewater.

When deputies and investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered that a tractor-trailer hit the guard rail at a curve at the intersection of Route 8 and Pritchard Road. The tractor-trailer then hit a tree and went into a creek embankment, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only person in the tractor-trailer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other people were hurt in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released, as the Sheriff’s Office is notifying the next of kin.