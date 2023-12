DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer is overturned on the I-481 southbound ramp to exit 3E, Fayetteville.

511 sent out an alert that all lanes of the ramp are closed.

The DeWitt Police and the Fayetteville Fire Department, and the Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) are currently on-scene.

