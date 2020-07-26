Update: Tractor-trailer goes off I-81 North, spills 125 gallons of fuel in Cortlandville

Correction: This post has been updated from its original version to say I-81 North, as it was originally reported that I-81 South was closed.

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 drove off the road Sunday afternoon, spilling about 125 gallons of fuel, and causing the left lane on I-81 North to be closed.

As of 4:40 p.m., the left lane remains closed.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, a tractor-trailer drove off I-81 North, near mile marker 44, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: Cortlandville Fire Department

As a result of the crash, both diesel fuel tanks were ruptured, and it caused approximately 125 gallons of fuel to be spilled into the median.

The City of Cortland Haz-Mat Team and the New York State D.E.C Spill Response Team responded to clean up and contain the spill.

The left lane on I-81 North was closed near the incident at about 1:15 p.m., and remains closed at this time.

The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured during the incident.