Correction: This post has been updated from its original version to say I-81 North, as it was originally reported that I-81 South was closed.
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 drove off the road Sunday afternoon, spilling about 125 gallons of fuel, and causing the left lane on I-81 North to be closed.
As of 4:40 p.m., the left lane remains closed.
According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, a tractor-trailer drove off I-81 North, near mile marker 44, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
As a result of the crash, both diesel fuel tanks were ruptured, and it caused approximately 125 gallons of fuel to be spilled into the median.
The City of Cortland Haz-Mat Team and the New York State D.E.C Spill Response Team responded to clean up and contain the spill.
The left lane on I-81 North was closed near the incident at about 1:15 p.m., and remains closed at this time.
The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured during the incident.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect for much of CNY Monday
- 8 Oneida County businesses may have recently been exposed to COVID-19
- Hurricane Hanna smacks South Texas; flash flood warnings remain in effect
- Update: Tractor-trailer goes off I-81 North, spills 125 gallons of fuel in Cortlandville
- COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations decline, 3 more New Yorkers lose their lives to coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App