Tractor trailer hits Park Street Bridge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A close call in the City of Syracuse when a tractor trailer hit the top of the Park Street Bridge.
This happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The driver of the truck was unable to clear the 12 foot 2 inch mark of the bridge and got stuck underneath.
The driver was able to back up to turn around with the help of Syracuse Police.
Most tractor trailers and large vehicles cannot fit under the bridge.
