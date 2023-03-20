SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring has arrived in Syracuse and so has the first crash of the season at the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the westbound lanes of the Onondaga Lake Parkway, heading toward the Village of Liverpool, are closed until further notice.

A tractor-trailer struck the CSX railroad bridge shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

There have been no reports of any injuries, but debris from the truck could be seen scattered around the road, beneath and just past the railroad bridge.

The westbound lanes could be closed for up to two hours.

This is the second time a tractor-trailer has crashed into the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge this year.