Tractor trailer overturns on I-81S in LaFayette, southbound lanes back open

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 81 south in LaFayette, causing major backups for drivers.
Earlier in the day., traffic was backed up to exit 15. As of 9:05 pm, all southbound lanes were back open.
A viewer sent along some photos minutes after the trailer flipped over.
The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
State Police say the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own. There is no word if he was hurt, what caused the crash, or if any tickets were issued.
