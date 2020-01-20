Tractor trailer crashes into Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer ran into the Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton on Monday afternoon.

This photo is from viewer Drew Wilson.

Traffic right now is being diverted off of 481 and onto South 4th Street.

Two people were inside the deli at the time, but they were not injured. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured either.

Tom told me he and Sue were going to retire in March.



Tom told me he and Sue were going to retire in March.

"This speeds things up a bit," he said.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨



Once you get to Fulton, 481 is shut down in both directions. Expect delays.

