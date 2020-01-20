FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer ran into the Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton on Monday afternoon.
This photo is from viewer Drew Wilson.
Traffic right now is being diverted off of 481 and onto South 4th Street.
Two people were inside the deli at the time, but they were not injured. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured either.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tractor trailer crashes into Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton
- Census Bureau hiring in New York for 2020 Census
- ‘Lord of the Tunnels’ extradited from Mexico to California on federal drug charges
- Lots of questions regarding the weather for the upcoming weekend
- Find your perfect match with Volunteer CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App