Tractor trailer crashes into Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer ran into the Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in Fulton on Monday afternoon. 

Traffic right now is being diverted off of 481 and onto South 4th Street.

Two people were inside the deli at the time, but they were not injured. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured either.

