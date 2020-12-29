Tractor-trailer, snowplow accident closed part of I-81 north in Cicero Tuesday morning

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-81 North near the Cicero exit closed part of the roadway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:15 near Exit 31 for Bartell Road and Route 11. A tractor-trailer reportedly was involved in a crash with a snowplow. Crews were able to clear the roadway by 5:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries. The investigation continues.