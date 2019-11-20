Tractor trailer strikes State Trooper’s vehicle in Nichols

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A 23-year-old New York State Trooper suffered minor injuries when a tractor trailer driver allegedly driving while intoxicated struck his vehicle Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:28 p.m., on November 19, a trooper had just issued a traffic ticket to a vehicle on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols. The trooper stepped inside his marked patrol vehicle and was waiting for the vehicle that he had stopped to pull out into traffic safely when a tractor trailer struck him from behind, shearing off most of the driver’s side of the patrol car.

The tractor trailer did not stop and continued eastbound.



A New York State Police Investigator spotted a tractor trailer with damage on its passenger side and a flat tire on State Route 17.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 35-year-old Darvi L. Moreland of Orange Park, FL, was stopped near exit 64 in Owego and subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Moreland was arrested and charged with DWI and issued several vehicle and traffic tickets. Moreland was arraigned in the town of Owego court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail.



The trooper was transported to Lourdes Hospital, treated and released.

