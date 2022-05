SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Just before noon on Saturday, a tractor trailer landed on its side along 481 southbound.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. by the exit to Brighton Avenue. Syracuse Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. A heavy duty tow truck was brought in the help with the tractor trailer and get it out of the median.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the agencies to find out what caused the rollover and if there were any injuries.