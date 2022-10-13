SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash involving two tractor trailers occurred on I-90, Thursday, October 13 at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police.

Troopers say the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.

New York State Police say both drivers from each truck were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed for hours and traffic diversions are starting to happen at Exit 36 and Exit 39.

Agencies responding to the crash include:

New York State Police

DEC

Thruway Police

Thruway Maintenance

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.