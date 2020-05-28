Tracy Mitrano names new campaign manager

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano announced Thursday that Ithaca College administrator Paula E. F. Younger will join her campaign for New York’s 23rd congressional district next month as campaign manager.

Younger will take a leave of absence from her position as IC’s Executive Director for Government and Community Relations and will oversee all aspects of the campaign.

In addition to her post at IC, Younger has more than 27 years of management experience. She was Deputy County Administrator for Tompkins County for about 12 years and spent 15 years in the federal government-contracting arena leading large-scale technical assistance initiatives with a national reach. Tracy Mitrano for Congress 2020

“This is a rare opportunity to support a stellar candidate by prudently managing a pivotal campaign for our district,” Younger said. “Tracy inspires me. No one builds community by themselves. Tracy is challenging all of us to do better. She’s ready to go, and I’m ready to help her lead the way.”

“I met Paula ten years ago when she headed the Tompkins County Legislature’s Broadband Committee,” Mitrano said. “Rarely does one find expertise, heart, and energy in one person, and those qualities shine in Paula. She’s a fast learner, full of excitement and humor, and I have no doubt that Paula will take us successfully over the finish line!”

Mitrano is slated to face incumbent Congressman Tom Reed for the second time this fall. Reed defeated Mitrano with 54.2 percent of the vote, or over 20,000 votes, in 2018.