Trader Joe’s limiting store hours and number of customers allowed in at once

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Signs outside of the Trader Joe’s on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt point to new procedures for shoppers.

The store in DeWitt is limiting its hours and the number of people allowed in at one time.

Those outside of the store were social distancing.

This is all in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

