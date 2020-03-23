Live Now
Trader Joe’s, Walgreens offering senior shopping hours

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe’s logo hangs on a mural at it’s market in Cambridge, Mass.. The man who created Trader Joe’s markets with a vision that college-educated but poorly paid young people would buy healthy foods if they could only afford them has died. Joe Coulombe’s family says he died Friday at age 89. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Trader Joe’s is joining the number of retailers offering special shopping hours to the elderly population.

Starting Monday, the specialty supermarket is reserving the first hour of its day for senior citizens. The company didn’t give a specific age range for this offer, but it’s generally expected to be for people 65 and older.

Trader Joe’s also said they’ll have an extra line outside its front door for seniors that will provide those customers with a quicker entrance.

Walgreens is also adding a senior hour. Starting this week, the special hour will be held on Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. The company also says customers 55 and older will receive special discounts on Tuesdays.

