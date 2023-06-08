SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is sending out a traffic advisory for the upcoming CNY pride parade and festival and the Polish festival this weekend.

The following streets will be closed during these events in Clinton Square and the Inner Harbor in Syracuse.

Syracuse Polish Festival

The Polish Scholarship Fund will celebrate its annual Polish Festival in Clinton Square on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11.

The following streets will be closed for set up, presentation and break down:

West Water Street, between Salina and Clinton Streets – 6:30 a.m., Friday, June 9, through early morning, Monday, June 12.

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Streets – 6:30 a.m., Friday, June 9 through early morning, Monday, June 12. There will be no parking allowed on this block starting at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Clinton Street, between Genesee and Washington Streets – 6:30 a.m., Friday, June 9 through early morning, Monday, June 12.

The 200 block of West Water Street will be made two-way from 6:30 a.m., Friday, June 9 through early morning, June 12. There will be no parking allowed on the North curb line starting at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

All streets will reopen on the morning of Monday, June 12.

CNY Pride Parade and Festival

CNY Pride Inc. will celebrate Pride Month with its annual Parade and Festival in the Inner Harbor on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The following streets will be closed for set up, presentation and break down: