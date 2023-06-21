SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beware if you’re in Hanover Square on Thursday, June 22, or Clinton Square Friday, June 23, and June 24 as streets in downtown Syracuse will be blocked off due to Jazz Fest.
Areas to avoid:
- Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 through Sunday morning, June 25.
- 200 Block of Erie Blvd. West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 through Sunday morning, June 25. There will be no parking on this block starting at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.
- 200 Block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street, will become a two-way 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 through Sunday morning, June 25. There will be no parking on the north curb line starting at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.
- 100 Block of East Water Street, from South Salina Street to South Warren Street, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 through Friday morning, June 23. There will be no parking on this block starting at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.