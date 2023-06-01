SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the start of Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run, the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs has released a traffic advisory, including street closings and parking information.

The Taste of Syracuse returns to the Clinton Square area on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 and Paige’s Butterfly Run will return alongside the Taste of Syracuse the morning of Saturday, June 3.

In order to allow for the set-up, presentation and breakdown of these events, the following streets will be closed according to the schedule below.

Taste of Syracuse Street Closings

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Street: From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4. There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.



Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to West Fayette Street: From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4.



200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets: From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4. There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.



Washington Street, between Franklin Street and South Salina Street: From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon Sunday, June 4. There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.



Paige’s Butterfly Run Street Closings

Erie Blvd West, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial Closed from 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 2 through mid-afternoon Sunday, June 4.



Franklin Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.



Erie Boulevard West from the West Street Arterial to Plum Street Closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.



The following streets will be closed or blocked intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

West Genesee Street from Leavenworth Ave to Van Rensselaer Street

Van Rensselaer Street from West Genesee Street to Spencer Street

Spencer Street from Van Rensselaer Street to Maltbie Street

Maltbie Street from Spencer Street to Evans Street

Onondaga Creekwalk from Maltbie Street to Plumb Street

Plum Street from the Onondaga Creekwalk to North Franklin Street

North Franklin Street from Plum Street to Evans Street

Evans Street from North Franklin Street to Leavenworth Ave.

Leavenworth Ave from Evans Street to West Genesee Street

The following streets will be closed or blocked intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Tracy Street

Van Rensselaer Street from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street

Leavenworth Ave from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street

Barker Ave

Wilkinson Street

Matty Ave

Park Ave from Baker Street to Geddes Street

Parking for the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run

Easy and convenient parking for those attending the Taste of Syracuse and/or Paige’s Butterfly Run is available at the Washington Street Garage, 340 W. Washington Street. The garage is available for parking 24 hours a day.

For information on the location of various parking garages and lots downtown, visit Downtown Syracuse’s website.