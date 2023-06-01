SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the start of Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run, the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs has released a traffic advisory, including street closings and parking information.

The Taste of Syracuse returns to the Clinton Square area on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 and Paige’s Butterfly Run will return alongside the Taste of Syracuse the morning of Saturday, June 3.

In order to allow for the set-up, presentation and breakdown of these events, the following streets will be closed according to the schedule below.

Taste of Syracuse Street Closings

  • Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton and Franklin Street:
    • From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4.
    • There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.
  • Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to West Fayette Street:
    • From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4.
  • 200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton and Franklin Streets:
    • From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon on Sunday, June 4.
    • There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.
  • Washington Street, between Franklin Street and South Salina Street:
    • From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through mid-afternoon Sunday, June 4.
    • There will be No Parking on this block from Wednesday through Sunday.

Paige’s Butterfly Run Street Closings

  • Erie Blvd West, from Franklin Street to the West Street Arterial
    • Closed from 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 2 through mid-afternoon Sunday, June 4.
  • Franklin Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street
    • Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
  • Erie Boulevard West from the West Street Arterial to Plum Street
    • Closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The following streets will be closed or blocked intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

  • West Genesee Street from Leavenworth Ave to Van Rensselaer Street
  • Van Rensselaer Street from West Genesee Street to Spencer Street
  • Spencer Street from Van Rensselaer Street to Maltbie Street
  • Maltbie Street from Spencer Street to Evans Street
  • Onondaga Creekwalk from Maltbie Street to Plumb Street
  • Plum Street from the Onondaga Creekwalk to North Franklin Street
  • North Franklin Street from Plum Street to Evans Street
  • Evans Street from North Franklin Street to Leavenworth Ave.
  • Leavenworth Ave from Evans Street to West Genesee Street

The following streets will be closed or blocked intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

  • Tracy Street
  • Van Rensselaer Street from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street
  • Leavenworth Ave from Erie Boulevard to West Genesee Street
  • Barker Ave
  • Wilkinson Street
  • Matty Ave
  • Park Ave from Baker Street to Geddes Street

Parking for the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run

Easy and convenient parking for those attending the Taste of Syracuse and/or Paige’s Butterfly Run is available at the Washington Street Garage, 340 W. Washington Street. The garage is available for parking 24 hours a day.

For information on the location of various parking garages and lots downtown, visit Downtown Syracuse’s website.