Traffic Advisory: Hinmansville Bridge over Oswego River to close for inspection

TOWN OF PHEONIX, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation says the Hinmansville Bridge over the Oswego River on County Road 46 will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for inspection.
The bridge is only a single lane so it has to be shut down while crews carry out a routine inspection. The DOT says drivers should find alternate crossings south of the bridge in Phoenix, or to the north in Fulton.
