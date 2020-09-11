Traffic Advisory: Hinmansville Bridge over Oswego River to close for inspection

TOWN OF PHEONIX, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation says the Hinmansville Bridge over the Oswego River on County Road 46 will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for inspection.

The bridge is only a single lane so it has to be shut down while crews carry out a routine inspection. The DOT says drivers should find alternate crossings south of the bridge in Phoenix, or to the north in Fulton.

