LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 511NY, all lanes have reopened after a crash on I-81 northbound before exit 15.

All lanes are still closed at exit 16, according to the website.

Onondaga County dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 three people were transported to the hospital from the crash in Lafayette.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 as we get more information on the accident.