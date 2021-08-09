TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of closed down roads for Dunkin’ Bacon Festival August 13-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert for the Syracuse area, because Syracuse’s beloved Dunkin’ Bacon Fest is returning to Clinton Square from August 13-14.

From Friday morning to Sunday, August 15, the following roads will be closed or affected:

Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Boulevard West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street will become a two-way

The Dunkin’ Bacon Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday August 13, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday August 14. The festival will include live music from local musicians, an activity zone, wine slushies, ice cold beer, and a photo booth.

Make sure to plan for alternative routes as this fan-favorite rolls into town. For more information on the bacon festival, click here.