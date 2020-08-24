Traffic Alert: Bird Cemetery Road in Cayuga Co. closing for construction

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A road in the Town of Locke is now closed for highway construction work.

Starting on Monday morning and running through Aug. 27, the County Highway Division will have Bird Cemetery Road between State Route 90 and the county line closed.

This is due to some highway construction work that needs to be done.

While the road will reopen during the evening, it will be closed daily to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

