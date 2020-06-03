Interactive Maps

Traffic Alert: Bridge deck repairs bring I-81 southbound down to one lane through City of Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Work_52096607296767458

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be working on bridge deck repairs along the viaduct portion of I-81 southbound on Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4.

Beginning at 6 a.m. motorists can expect a single lane of traffic from the Adams/Harrison off-ramp (Exit 18) to the south of the Almond Street on-ramp along I-81 southbound until 7 p.m. each day.

The Almond Street on-ramp to I-81 southbound will be closed to traffic during construction hours. Traffic will be detoured to the I-81 southbound on-ramp on West Brighton Avenue.

