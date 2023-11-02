VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., 690W near the Canton Street bridge will be reduced to one lane.

This construction is for bridge maintenance.

During the work, the single-lane bridge traffic will be run and controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

Construction is dependent on the weather but travelers should expect delays and plan accordingly for their schedules.

In work zones, drivers should slow down.

“Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license,” stated the NYSDOT.

For updated information, CLICK HERE.