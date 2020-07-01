SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Much-needed road repairs are happening on Comstock Avenue. Crews are just about finished removing the top layer of existing pavement between Euclid Avenue and East Colvin Street.
Next, they will pave the road. It should be done by the end of this week.
After that, DPW crews will move to Westcott Street. Starting on July 13, milling and paving will happen from Dell Street to East Genesee Street. That should take about a week to complete.
Detour signs will be posted and the timeline could change depending on the weather.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Should school resource officers be removed from Syracuse city schools?
- House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure
- Traffic Alert: Crews paving Comstock Avenue in Syracuse
- Police: Fulton man arrested for using gun to threaten someone and steal Xbox
- Organizers of Syracuse Half Marathon critical of city for cancelling events for financial hardship
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App