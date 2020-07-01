Traffic Alert: Crews paving Comstock Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Much-needed road repairs are happening on Comstock Avenue. Crews are just about finished removing the top layer of existing pavement between Euclid Avenue and East Colvin Street.

Next, they will pave the road. It should be done by the end of this week.

After that, DPW crews will move to Westcott Street. Starting on July 13, milling and paving will happen from Dell Street to East Genesee Street. That should take about a week to complete.

Detour signs will be posted and the timeline could change depending on the weather.