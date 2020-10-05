Traffic Alert: Exit from 81-south to S. Salina Street to close

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pavement repairs will close one lane of Exit 19 from I-81 south starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the right lane of the South Salina Street exit ramp will remain open and all traffic will be diverted. That lane takes traffic to South Clinton Street. Traffic for South Salina Street can turn left at Herald Place.

The work is expected to be finished Thursday afternoon, depending on weather,

The DOT reminds drivers that fines are doubled for traffic violations in highway work zones.

