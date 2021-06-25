TRAFFIC ALERT: I-690 eastbound ramp to I-81 southbound in Syracuse to be closed June 28-29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to daytime closures of the I-690 eastbound ramp to I-81 southbound on Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29.

They say the closures are necessary to facilitate bridge deck repairs and will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

A signed detour will be in place directing I-690 eastbound traffic to continue on I-690 and exit at Teal Ave, making a left on Teall Ave, before entering I-690 westbound, and then continuing to the I-81 southbound ramp.

The DOT is reminding drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s drivers license.