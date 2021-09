UPDATE: The I-81 ramp to I-690 Eastbound (Syracuse) has been re-opened at 3:25 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert for Interstate 81 in Syracuse, where the eastbound ramp to I-690 (Syracuse) is closed due to a crash at 3:15.

Check back here for updates as they become available.