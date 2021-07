MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The bridge on Kirkville Road over Limestone Creek in the Town of Manlius will be rehabilitated, according to the Onondaga County Department of Transportation.

Construction on the bridge located between Schepps Corners Road and North Manlius road will begin on July 12, and there will be an offsite detour. Below is a detour map:

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 construction season.