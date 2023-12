SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound in Syracuse will be reduced to one lane between the on-ramp from Colvin and Exit 18 (Adams St. Harrison St.) starting Monday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m.

The lane will be closed through Thursday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. to facilitate bridge maintenance, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution when traveling through the work zone, and pay attention to signs and flaggers.