TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures at intersection of Oswego Rd and Long Branch Rd in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert in Liverpool as the Onondaga County Department of Transportation works to repair a traffic signal after an accident, causing lane closures.

Drivers are advised to use caution when driving at the intersection of Oswego Road and Long Branch Road where the work is being done. Traffic is being directed by flaggers.

The Onondaga County DOT asks that drivers reduce their speed in work zones for the safety of other drivers and construction workers, and expect delays in this area.