SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert for Milton Avenue between Bennett Road and West Genesee Streets in Syracuse, where the road will be closed starting Monday, August 30 due to road repairs.

Neighbors are advised to seek an alternative route and use caution when around work zones. The road will be closed as of Monday at 7 a.m.

Map of the road closure on Milton Ave, courtesy of the Onondaga County Department of Transportation

The Onondaga County Department of transportation says to always watch out for construction workers and reduce your speed around any work zones.