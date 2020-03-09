Traffic Alert: movie scouting will briefly close Onondaga Lake Parkway this evening

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers may need to plan a few extra minutes for their drive home. Onondaga Lake Parkway is briefly closing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. while a production team scouts the location for a movie shoot.

NewsChannel 9 was told by Visit Syracuse’s film, TV and entertainment vice president that a new movie is coming to town, though they can’t release the name of the movie or the production company.

Drivers can take Old Liverpool Road to get around the parkway but you’ll still be able to soak up the sun at Onondaga Lake Park and get to Heids.