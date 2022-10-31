SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again.

A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge.

This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that the driver was taken to the hospital.

The eastbound lane of the parkway is closed as the accident is cleared.

If you’re traveling out of the Village of Liverpool, it would be best to use Old Liverpool Road if you are headed toward Syracuse.