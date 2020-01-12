TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Hiawatha to close for sewer repair project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Hiawatha Boulevard West will be blocked off all day Sunday while crews work on a sewer repair project.

The Syracuse DPW will close the road between Pulaski Street and Van Rensselaer Street, beginning at 7 a.m.

The road is expected to re-open by the end of day Sunday.

The northbound sidewalks will remain open and detour signs will be posted.