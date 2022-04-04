NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The state DOT is putting Syracuse drivers on alert. Starting Monday night, there will be overnight closures on parts of Interstate-81 and it could impact your drive.

For the next 11 days, there will be overnight closures between Exit 16, the Nedrow exit and 17, the South Salina Street Brighton Ave. Exit. The areas will be closed starting Monday at 10 p.m. up until 6 a.m. extending through April 15th.

“Drivers should expect both directions northbound and southbound to be closed on any given night,” says Curtis Jetter, Public Information Officer for New York State Department of Transportation.

Anyone driving northbound will need to get off on exit 16 and follow the detour signs that take you north along route 11. A single lane on I-81 southbound will stay open for drivers who want to get on I-481 north. While southbound traffic will get off on exit 17, and follow detour signs that take you south along route 11.

“We clearly understood the impacts that I-81 would have on the traveling public which is why we scheduled the bridge deconstruction for overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize the traffic impact and essentially the detour along route 11 which parallels I-81 is less than five miles so even those folks that are traveling at that time of day which overnight hours there’s not a lot of other traffic to compete with so the detour should be relatively painless,” says Jetter.

The reason for the I-81 overnight closures are because crews will be reconstructing the Sentinel Heights Bridge.

Jetter added, “The Sentinel Heights Bridge crossing 81 in Nedrow, its outlived its useful life and we’re putting a nice brand new bridge in place.”

With summer right around the corner, the state DOT says travelers should expect to see more road construction happening, and they have a message for drivers.

“Slow down, move over, be respectful of DOT employees who are working on the roadways especially flaggers,” says Jetter.

DOT is also reminding drivers to stay off their phone and not speed. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.