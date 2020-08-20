Traffic Alert: Paving at SR 370 and John Glenn Boulevard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF SALINA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers about possible delays because of a paving project at the intersection of State Route 370 and John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina.

The DOT says the paving project will take place starting Friday, August 21, and run through Thursday, August 27.

Transportation officials say the work will be staged to avoid heavy travel times in morning and evening rush hours.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to traffic control devices and flaggers.

Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected