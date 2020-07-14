Traffic Alert: Paving on Irving Ave., Harrison Street

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A traffic alert for a couple of streets in the University Hill area starting Wednesday.

Syracuse city officials say milling and paving will take place on Irving Avenue between East Adams Street and Waverly Avenue.

That is in front of Crouse Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital and two large medical professional buildings and parking garages that serve those facilities.

There will also be a milling and paving project taking place on Harrison Street between Irving Avenue and Ostrum Avenue.

The work day for each project is 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., flaggers will be posted to direct traffic, and streets will be open in the evening.

Both projects are expected to take two days, weather permitting.

