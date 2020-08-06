Traffic Alert: Paving project begins in Cayuga County

KING FERRY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation will begin a paving rehabilitation project on State Route 90 starting on Monday between King Ferry and Aurora.

The project on the 7.3-mile section of the highway will involve work in both northbound and southbound lanes as well as the shoulders.

Drivers should expect alternate lane closings controlled by flaggers during the project which is slated to be completed by August 20.

For the latest information on state highway conditions, the DOT says you can call 511, or visit here.

