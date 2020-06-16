Traffic Alert: Portion of Bridge Street to be closed overnight for several nights

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be delays in East Syracuse along Bridge Street under the I-690 bridge between the eastbound and westbound ramps.
This will not affect your travels during the day, though. Workers will be painting the bridge Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m.
If you’re heading that direction during those times, plan a different route.
