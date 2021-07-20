TRAFFIC ALERT: Prepare for street closures as Syracuse Arts & Crafts festival kicks off July 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a traffic alert for Syracuse ahead of the weekend. The 50th Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival in Downtown Syracuse is setting up shop.

Expect street closures this Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and make sure to find another route if you’re heading into Downtown Syracuse this weekend.

The festival features more than 130 artists and crafters representing from across 23 states.

The event typically attracts more than 50,000 visitors to shop and browse.

