TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed on I-81 south in Town of Triangle between Exits 8, 7 due to fatal minivan crash

TRIANGLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police are investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 81 in the Town of Triangle.

On Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., state troopers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a minivan on its side and on fire in the rock cut near mile post marker 26 on I-81 southbound. State police say they discovered one person died in the crash.

Troopers are looking for anyone who witnessed the black Kia Sedona on I-81 south just before 6:15 p.m. or saw the crash. If you saw the crash or the minivan around this time, you are asked to call New York State Police at (607)775-1241.

I-81 south is currently closed between Exit 8 to Whitney Point and Exit 7 to Castle Creek.