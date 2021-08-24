TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed on I-81 south in Town of Triangle between Exits 8, 7 due to fatal minivan crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
traffic alert banner

TRIANGLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police are investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 81 in the Town of Triangle. 

On Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., state troopers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a minivan on its side and on fire in the rock cut near mile post marker 26 on I-81 southbound. State police say they discovered one person died in the crash. 

Troopers are looking for anyone who witnessed the black Kia Sedona on I-81 south just before 6:15 p.m. or saw the crash. If you saw the crash or the minivan around this time, you are asked to call New York State Police at (607)775-1241. 

 I-81 south is currently closed between Exit 8 to Whitney Point and Exit 7 to Castle Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area